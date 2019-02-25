Nick Sandmann’s lawyer reveals who could be the next target for a massive defamation lawsuit

An attorney for Nick Sandmann, the 16-year-old Covington Catholic High School student who was made the face of controversy last month, revealed last week who could be the next target for a major defamation lawsuit.

The announcement came Sandmann’s legal team filed a $250 million lawsuit against the Washington Post, alleging the news outlet “wrongfully targeted and bullied Nicholas because he was the white, Catholic student wearing a red ‘Make America Great Again’ souvenir cap.”

What did the attorney say?

L. Lin Wood, a powerful attorney known for successful defamation lawsuits, told Fox News that comedian Bill Maher, HBO — which hosts Maher’s show “Real Time” — and CNN are next on the list of most likely targets for a lawsuit.

“Well, certainly CNN and Bill Maher did things that we consider to have crossed the line. We think the statements they made are defamatory. They’re not humorous,” Wood said, according to The Hill.

“So certainly Bill Maher is somebody that we’re looking at very carefully, and HBO, for allowing him to make those defamatory statements,” he explained.

