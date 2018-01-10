Sports
Nick Saban Used This Simple Work Philosophy To Become The Best
Alabama Head Football Coach Nick Saban won his sixth national championship as a head coach on Monday night, tying him with former Alabama legend Bear Bryant for having won the most national championships in college football history.
So, what’s Saban’s philosophy?
Focus on the process, not the result.
That's what Saban instilled in his entire team, including his true freshman quarterback. Put the mistakes behind you; instead, focus on executing the next play how you've practiced that play over and over again. The result: another championship.
President Trump took the field for the National Anthem ahead of Monday night’s college football championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide.
Trump was greeted with a roar at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz stadium, the home of NFL’s Atlanta Falcons. Trump faced cheers and jeers from the packed stadium with 71,000+ attendees. (REAL CLEAR POLITICS)