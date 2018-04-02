True Pundit

Nick Offerman: ‘Close-Minded NRA Fanatics’ Won’t Give Gun Control a Chance

Parks and Recreation’s Nick Offerman is blaming “close-minded NRA fanatics” for refusing to give gun control a chance.

He is especially bothered that such “fanatics” will not go along with the numerous Second Amendment restrictions proposed by Michael Bloomberg-funded Everytown for Gun Safety.

Offerman told the Daily Beast, “Closed-minded NRA fanatics will say mean things or argue why ideas like Everytown are so stupid or take that leap that we’re trying to do away with the Second Amendment, all of which is simply idiotic.” – READ MORE

