Nick Cannon: White People Are ‘A Little Less,’ ‘Closer To Animals,’ ‘True Savages’ (VIDEO)

Nick Cannon says white people are “a little less,” “closer to animals,” “the true savages,” “acting out of a deficiency so the only way they can act is evil.” When does he get canceled? pic.twitter.com/vK3TBDW9i8 — Adam Ford (@Adam4d) July 14, 2020

“The Masked Singer” host Nick Cannon lit up the internet this past weekend when he said that white people are inferior to black people due to the lack of melanin in their skin.

Speaking on an episode of “Cannon’s Class,” the television host argued that “melanated people” have a natural sense of compassion and soul that white people lack, creating jealousy and fear that causes them to act out in evil ways.

“When we talk about the power of melanated people,” he said on the program. “Melanin is so powerful, connects us in a way, that the reason why they fear blacks is because of the lack that they have of it.”

Cannon argued that this lack of pigment in their skin leads white people to fear genetic annihilation.

