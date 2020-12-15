NHS Commercial Terrifies Kids By Showing Santa Stricken With COVID

A television commercial for the NHS terrifies children by showing Santa Claus wheeled into hospital on the verge of dying from COVID.

Because frightening kids is definitely what the good guys do.

The advert “celebrates NHS staff and volunteers” by showing them nursing Father Christmas back to full health so he can deliver presents.

Entitled The Gift, the ad shows paramedics giving Santa oxygen as he looks to be at death’s door while being transported to a medical ward as one nurse asks, “Is he responding?”

The commercial then cuts to Santa waking up before he is slowly rehabilitated and subsequently receives a get well soon card from Rudolph the red nosed reindeer.

After passing some children, Santa is then seen responding to letters from hopeful kids.- READ MORE

