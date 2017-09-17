NHL Star Writes Incredible Letter To His Deceased Father From The ‘Miracle On Ice’

NHL superstar Ryan Suter recently published a letter to his deceased father Bob Suter, and it’s a must read for sports fans everywhere.

Bob Suter was a pivotal player on the 1980 USA Olympic team when they defeated the Soviet Union juggernaut, in what would immediately become known as “The Miracle on Ice.”

The Olympic star died in 2014, and his son Ryan’s letter to him in The Player’s Tribune might have you grabbing a box of tissues.

The Minnesota Wild defenseman wrote in part:

“He was a part of one of the greatest hockey teams of all time, but you would never know it in a million years by the way he carried himself. He was the definition of blue-collar. When he came home to Wisconsin after the Olympics, the first thing he did was open up a sporting goods store on the east side of Madison. But it wasn’t just a sporting goods store. The other half was a bait shop. I was too young to remember, but he’d tell me stories about opening up in the morning and walking in and seeing dead minnows all over all the goalie pads. I guess they’d pop off the top of the bait buckets in the middle of the night and try to escape.

It was the most Wisconsin thing ever.

My dad is my hero. But I’m not proud of him because he was the guy who won the gold medal in 1980. I’m proud of him because he was the guy sweeping the floors in the locker room, and the guy who taught hundreds of kids how to play the great game of hockey, and the guy who was a hell of a dad to me and my brothers.” – READ MORE