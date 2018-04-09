True Pundit

NHL players, fans pay tribute to Humboldt bus crash victims

Saturday was the final night of the regular season for most of the National Hockey League’s teams. But as NHL players and fans looked forward to next week’s start of the Stanley Cup playoffs, many also focused on Friday’s tragic bus crash in Canada that killed 15 people — including 10 young amateur hockey players.

Most players in the NHL started out just like the members of the Humboldt Broncos — the 16-to-20-year-old players from a small Saskatchewan town who were involved in the crash of the team’s bus with a semi-truck on a highway near Tisdale, Sask.

Many of today’s highly paid pros began as players on youth teams, spending long hours on bus rides, traveling from game to game.

The connection was evident Saturday night in Winnipeg, where the hometown Jets and visiting Chicago Blackhawks each bore the name “BRONCOS” on the backs of their uniforms, in tribute to the Humboldt team. – READ MORE

