NFL Vet Burgess Owens Unseats Utah’s Only Dem Rep, 12th House Seat To Flip To GOP

Rep. Ben McAdams, the only Democrat in Utah’s congressional delegation, conceded his race to GOP challenger and former NFL player Burgess Owens on Monday.

Owens is the twelfth GOP challenger to unseat his incumbent Democratic opponent during the 2020 election as the Republican Party continues to cut into the Democrats House majority. Owens announced that McAdams had conceded the race in a tweet on Monday evening.

“I received a call from he expressed appreciation for the opportunity to serve #UT04 and his commitment to a smooth transition. My sincere thanks to him for both. Thank you my fellow Utahns, I am committed to have an open ear to serve you. Thank you for the opportunity,” Owens said.

Owens took a slim lead over McAdams as outstanding ballots continued to be counted over two weeks after election day in Utah. Owens maintained a roughly 2,000-vote lead over the incumbent McAdams when he decided to concede the election.- READ MORE

