NFL to suspend Jameis Winston for allegedly grabbing female Uber driver’s crotch, report says

The NFL plans to suspend Tampa Bay Buccanneers quarterback Jameis Winston for the first three games of the 2018 regular season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, ESPN reported Thursday.

The sanction stems from an incident in March 2016, in which a female Uber driver in Scottsdale, Ariz., claimed that Winston grabbed her crotch.

The report said that the league had not yet notified Winston of its official decision and noted that the length of the punishment could increase or decrease. NFL Media reportedThursday that Winston was “expected” to be suspended for “several” games.

The NFL did not return Fox News’ requests for comment.

The driver, known as “Kate,” went public with her claims against Winston in an interview with BuzzFeed News this past November. She said that Winston groped her while they waited in a drive-thru line at a local Mexican restaurant. – READ MORE

