NFL Team Says Anthem Protest Has Caused People to Stop Coming to Games

Baltimore Ravens team president Dick Cass sent a letter to season-ticket holders, suite holders, and sponsors about the noticeable dip in attendance at games this season, and cited the team’s protest during the national anthem as one reason.

“The numbers [of no-shows] are higher, and it is noticeable,” Cass wrote. “There are a number of reasons for the no-shows, but surely the one-time protest in London has been a factor.”

In September a dozen Ravens players knelt during the national anthem before a game in London. The protest was the first in a days-long chain of protests that occurred across the NFL, after President Trump attacked NFL players for kneeling during the anthem.

“We have responded to your concerns about the protest by re-doubling the efforts of both the organization and our players to make the Baltimore area a better community,” Cass wrote. “We have also reached out to a number of you who wrote or called about the protest. I personally made a number of phone calls and met with some of you.”– READ MORE

