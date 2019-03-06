NFL Star Ben Watson Horrified By New York Abortion Law: ‘We Are Dying As A Culture’

NFL star Ben Watson has been unwavering in his defense of the unborn and promotion of family values throughout his fruitful career, which he retired from this past season. Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) over the weekend, the former New Orleans Saints player blasted New York’s recent decision to legalize abortion up to birth for any reason whatsoever.

“I watched in horror as many of you did as New York legislators cheered – like they were at the Super Bowl – when the bill passed to allow up until birth,” said Watson, according to LifeSiteNews. “I watched that in horror. Sixty million have been killed since Roe v. Wade.

“We always have to steer to the truth that life begins at conception,” he said. “We need to be ‘pro-whole life people.'”

Watson also stressed the importance of family. “Family is a gift, ordained by our creator,” he said. “It should be cherished, not mocked; upheld, not ridiculed; held together, not torn apart. The strength of our families will ensure our future, or it will condemn it.”

The retired NFL star also noted that the declining birth rate was contributing to Western decline. "We are dying as a culture," he said, adding it will only improve "when people understand the importance of family."