NFL Ratings Could Be Headed for Another Steep Drop in 2018

The National Football League Could Lose Even More Viewers During The Coming 2018 Season, In What May Be Another “brutal Blitz” On The League’s Ratings.

According to Richard Morgan of the New York Post, the NFL is facing a growing list of troubles, all of which will likely result in fewer fans and lower TV ratings.

Indeed, the past two seasons have seen millions quit their football habit. In 2016 TV ratings fell eight percent, and in 2017 they fell an additional ten percent. To that Morgan adds, “ratings could fall even faster as the league continues to grapple with a slew of ugly controversies that have turned off viewers.”

Naturally one of the chief controversies is still swirling. After two full seasons of player protests during the national anthem, the issue is still alive and kicking. In fact, players already re-started their protests during this year’s pre-season games despite the league’s criticism of the protests.

The league made an aborted effort to ban the protests but then pulled back in favor of meeting with the National Football League Players Association to work out a mutually agreeable solution to the protests. Yet, the two sides have failed to produce a compromise resolution, and the season is set to start on Thursday.