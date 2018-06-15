NFL PRIDE: Kellen Winslow Targeted and Raped FOUR Elderly Women: Cops

Kellen Winslow Jr. allegedly raped at least 2 women in their 50s — and tried to rape at least two more, including an 86-year-old woman … this according to law enforcement.

As we previously reported, Winslow was arrested Thursday for multiple felonies including forcible rape and forcible sodomy.

Now, according to the criminal complaint obtained by The San Diego Union-Tribune … the victims were older women.

Kellen allegedly kidnapped and raped a 54-year-old woman in March.

He allegedly kidnapped and sodomized a 59-year-old woman in May.

And, earlier this month, he allegedly committed burglary with the intent to rape a 71-year-old woman and an 86-year-old woman.

