NFL Playoffs Have Lost 23 Million Viewers from 2016

The NFL has 23 million fewer viewers for this year’s playoff action, a new report says.

With the first round of this year’s NFL playoffs in the rear-view mirror, Outkick the Coverage’s Clay Travis took a look at the TV ratings and found that every game was down by millions of viewers and ratings fell to a ten-year low.

Each of this year’s playoff games has lost over a million plus viewers, Travis said, with the biggest loser being the Saint-Vikings game which lost an incredible 13 million.

“Adding all these numbers up 120.8 million viewers watched the NFL divisional round playoffs in 2018 vs. 144.1 million who watched in 2017, a decline of 23.3 million total viewers,” Travis wrote.

Overall viewership declined over 16 percent, according to this reading of the numbers. It amounts to a ten-year low, Travis said. – READ MORE

The NFL had high hopes that their all-important postseason games, would reverse the terrible ratings trend which has plagued the league all year long.

Those hopes were dashed after the Wild Card round, saw a 13 percent decrease in ratings from the previous year. Which, put an added sense of importance on the Divisional playoff games this past weekend.

Well, the ratings have been tabulated from this past weekend and, unfortunately for the NFL, the numbers do not look good.

According to SportsBusiness Daily, the ratings for all four games fell to the lowest level in nearly a decade.

According to Pro Football Talk, “The good news, if there is any, comes from the fact that the 21.8 rating generated by the Saints-Vikings in the late afternoon/early evening slot was only 0.1 lower than the 21.9 for Steelers-Chiefs last January, even though that game was played in prime time. The bad news is that the apples-to-apples comparison — the late-afternoon Sunday game between the Packers and Cowboys — churned a 28.2.- READ MORE

Lately, a lot of people are saying, “No, we are not ready for some football.”

Ratings have been dropping throughout this 2017 NFL season, which has been lackluster at best. Players have embarrassed themselves by protesting during the national anthem (again, we respect their right to protest whatever they want, just do it off the field).

Now a new survey finds 33% of NFL fans have totally boycotted the league this year, according to a poll by SurveyMonkey and Ozy Media, shared first with Yahoo Finance. But not all are incensed about the protest, started by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. And nearly a third said they did so “in support of Donald Trump.”

The survey then asked the football fans: “Did you purposely stop watching or attending NFL games this season for any reason?” 33% of respondents said yes.

That group, which the survey labeled as “boycotting,” was asked why, and was given multiple options. Note: Respondents were allowed to select multiple answers; they were not asked which was the biggest factor, just which factors contributed.

They answered as follows: 32% said they stopped watching or attending NFL games “in support of Donald Trump”; 22% said “in solidarity with players kneeling”; 13% said “no interest in the teams playing”; 12% said “in support of Colin Kaepernick”; and 11% said “news about traumatic brain injuries among players.” Another 8% said “games are boring.” 46% chose “some other reason.” – READ MORE