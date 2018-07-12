NFL players union files grievance over national anthem policy: ‘Infringes on player rights’

The seemingly never-ending national anthem-related drama in the NFL isn’t over yet, as the players union filed a grievance Tuesday against the league, challenging its new policy of requiring players on the field to stand during the anthem, according to The Hill.

The policy, which has been criticized by players, observers, and even President Donald Trump, gives players and league personnel the option to either stand during the anthem or stay in the locker room.

“Our union filed its non-injury grievance today on behalf of all players challenging the NFL’s recently imposed anthem policy,” an NFLPA statement read. “The union’s claim is that this new policy, imposed by the NFL’s governing body without consultation with the NFLPA, is inconsistent with the collective bargaining agreement and infringes on player rights.”

The NFL Players Association was upset with the policy immediately after it was announced because the union was allegedly not present for the discussions that led to its creation.- READ MORE

The National Football League continues to be plagued by backlash after last season’s anthem protests, and the league is trying to pick up the pieces.

At a Montana campaign rally on Thursday, President Donald Trump said that the NFL’s new anthem policy is “worse” than their previous one.

“I don’t want to cause controversy but how about they passed this stupid thing. You don’t have to do this anymore. If you don’t respect the flag or if you don’t like the country — or whatever it is — just go into the locker room,” he said, according to The Hill.

“I think in many respects that’s worse. Isn’t this worse than not standing, you know? I think that’s worse.”

The new policy, announced by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in May, mandates that players who are on the sidelines for the playing of the national anthem must stand. However, the policy also gives the players who don’t want to stand the choice of staying in the locker room and not participating. – READ MORE

