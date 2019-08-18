NFL players help bail out illegal immigrant in ICE detention in California

NFL players Josh Norman and Demario Davis on Monday helped bail out an illegal immigrant who since May had been detained at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement center.

Jose Bello, a 22-year-old California farmworker who came to the U.S. when he was 3, read a poem at a Kern County Board of Supervisors meeting in May criticizing the Trump administration’s treatment of immigrants. Two days after reading the poem, he was placed into ICE custody on an outstanding DUI charge. He was held for three months because he couldn’t pay a $50,000 bail.

Norman, a cornerback for the Washington Redskins, and Davis, a linebacker for the New Orleans Saints, contributed to Bello’s bail money along with the New York Immigrant Freedom Fund and the National Bail Fund Network, according to The Washington Post.

"To me, it seemed like a dream," Bello told The Washington Post. "It's like something that you hear about in movies. I watch football, and I know how much attention and how famous those people are, so just the fact that they would look into helping me out, it was a great honor. I know who they are. I was shocked in a good way."