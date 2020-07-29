NFL players can be fined for church attendance under league’s COVID-19 policy

NFL players could be fined, docked game checks, and lose contract guarantees for attending indoor church services that are too crowded, Pro Football Talk reported.

The rule is among restrictions agreed to between the NFL and the players union as they prepare for the 2020 season in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio writes:

Per multiple sources, the deal specifically prohibits players from engaging in certain behaviors this season. Players cannot attend indoor night clubs, indoor bars (except to pickup food), indoor house parties (with 15 or more people), indoor concerts, professional sporting events, or indoor church services that allow attendance above 25 percent of capacity.

Players can be fined for violating these rules. Moreover, if they test positive after engaging in prohibited activities, they will not be paid for the games they miss. Also, future guarantees in their contracts would be voided. – READ MORE

