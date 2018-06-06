NFL Players Association hits White House for canceling Eagles event

The NFL Players Association (NFLPA) on Tuesday said it was “disappointed” by President Trump’s decision to cancel an event celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl win.

“Our union is disappointed in the decision by the White House to disinvite players from the Philadelphia Eagles from being recognized and celebrated by all Americans for their accomplishment,” the group said.

The statement said the abrupt cancellation of the White House visit led the team to cancel “several player-led community service events for young people in the Washington, DC area.”

The White House, in a surprise announcement Monday, decided to cancel the Eagles visit saying the team was “unable” to attend and citing players’ disagreements with Trump over protests during the national anthem. – READ MORE

