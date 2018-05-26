NFL Owners Are ‘F***ing Terrified’ Of Trump, Report Says

The NFL finally corrected that PR nightmare this week by banning players from kneeling during the anthem. Owners voted unanimously on the measure (with one abstention).

“The answer remains clear, according to a variety of league sources: an intense fear of President Donald Trump,” writes Bleacher Report.

This is a fact. This is the truth. This is the core basis for the NFL’s decision. This has been told to me before, and it was reiterated by several people Wednesday.

“Our league,” one team official said, “is f–king terrified of Trump. We’re scared of him.”

What does the NFL fear? It fears boycotts of games. It fears people not watching its product on television. It fears people not buying its products.– READ MORE

