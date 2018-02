NFL, NBC Reject Super Bowl Ad Mocking Kim Jong-Un (VIDEO)

The NFL, along with NBC, has rejected a Super Bowl ad from AML Bitcoin that mocks North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un.

The Daily Caller obtained a copy of the letter AML Bitcoin president Marcus Andrade wrote to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. In it, Andrade wrote:

We have been informed by our media buyers that the network carrying the NFL’s Super Bowl game, NBC, will not accept our television ad “North Korea Can’t Steal AML BitCoin” for placement during the broadcast. An ad taking Kim Jong-un, dictator of North Korea, to task in a humorous and biting way should not be offensive to anyone. Our ad reminds viewers that Kim Jong-un and his army of hackers have been stealing billions of dollars of Bitcoin and other digital currencies for the past few years, funding their rogue nuclear weapons programs and thwarting efforts by the rest of the world to sanction this behavior. And our ad points out that, unlike the other digital currencies, the AML BitCoin has been designed with features that prevent his army from stealing it. – READ MORE

In a moment that he and the league probably wish they could get back, this year’s Super Bowl halftime headliner Justin Timberlake told the world at an NFL news conference promoting the Super Bowl on Thursday that he will “never” let his son play football.

When the singer jokingly offered to play wide receiver if the New England Patriots should need his help, a reporter asked him if his 2-year-old son Silas wanted to “run some routes and get in the NFL.”

Instead of running with the joke, Timberlake reflexively dumped on football.

“Uh, he will never play football. No, no,” said Timberlake, ABC reports. – READ MORE

Officials are calling this the “worst flu season in a decade” — and it may even affect this year’s Super Bowl outcome.

According to 247 Sports, the Philadelphia Eagles are in crisis mode due to a flu bug that followed them all the way to Minneapolis, putting as many as three players out of commission.

“Ronald Darby missed Thursday’s media session due to illness,” 247 Sports reported, “along with Timmy Jernigan.”

Outside linebacker Mychal Kendricks also caught the flu this week but was fortunately able to attend the team’s final media session before the big game on Sunday.

As to what NFL fans should expect to see happen in Minneapolis on Sunday, if Eagles lose due to the flu, a new Deflategate-sized conspiracy could be in order. Just blame “Flugate” on Tom Brady. – READ MORE