NFL fans offended by anthem kneeling could receive refunds

(RNN) – Anyone who felt disrespected by NFL players kneeling during the national anthem might want to consider a move to Indiana in the future.

A state lawmaker filed a bill that would require the Indianapolis Colts to honor refund requests made during the first quarter of a home game, The Indianapolis Star reported.

“To me when they take a knee during the national anthem, it’s not respecting the national anthem or our country,” said Rep. Milo Smith, a Republican from Columbus. “Our government isn’t perfect, but it’s still the best country in the world and I think we need to be respectful of it.” – READ MORE

