NFL ‘Disappointed’ at Kaepernick for Not Appearing at Workout

The NFL arranged a workout for Colin Kaepernick that was going to be attended by more than two dozen teams.

However, after Kaepernick refused to agree to the league’s conditions regarding the workout, the league’s original anthem protester did a work out at a local Atlanta high school instead.

The NFL released a lengthy statement to describe their disappointment at Kaepernick for choosing to work out at the high school: He informed us of that decision at 2:30 pm today along with the public.

Today’s session was designed to give Colin what he has consistently said he wants – an opportunity to show his football readiness and desire to return to the NFL. Twenty-five (25) clubs were present for the workout, and all 32 clubs, their head coaches, general managers, and other personnel executives would have received video footage of the interview and workout, shot by the Atlanta Falcons video crew. It is important to note the following:

As stated above, more than three-fourths of NFL clubs were present for today’s workout.

The NFL made considerable effort to work cooperatively with Colin's representatives. We invited his agent to suggest questions for the interview. Yesterday, when Colin's representatives said he wanted to bring his own receivers to the workout, we agreed to the request. In addition, Coach Hue Jackson discussed with Colin's agent what drills would be run at the workout so that Colin would know what would be expected of him.