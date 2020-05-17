NFL Considering Boosting Draft Picks of Teams That Hire Black Coaches

The National Football League is mulling the implementation of a new policy to encourage teams to hire a black head coach or general manager, by offering to boost the draft position of a team that makes such a hire.

The league took criticism this year when a black candidate was hired for only one of five head coaching jobs that had recently come open. Several months ago, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell acknowledged that the league wanted to encourage teams to hire black coaches, and now it looks like moves are being made to facilitate that plan.

According to NFL.com, several new proposals are in the offing that officials hope will prepare the way for more black coaches to be hired.

The first measure is the elimination of a much-criticized rule that prevents assistant coaches from being interviewed for head coaching jobs. A second measure is an incentive plan that gives teams a leg up in the Draft if they hire a black head coach. – READ MORE

