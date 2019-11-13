NFL arranges private workout with Colin Kaepernick for teams to consider adding him to their roster

The National Football League has arranged for a private workout of Colin Kaepernick for teams to consider adding him to their rosters after his long absence from the popular sport league.

The NFL sent a memo to all 32 teams about the controversial athlete, according to reporting from Adam Schefter.

The report says that the NFL arranged the workout so that the football teams could evaluate Kaepernick’s “readiness and level of interest” in returning to the game.

NFL clubs were informed today that a private workout will be held for Colin Kaepernick on Saturday in Atlanta. Session will include on-field work and an interview. All clubs are invited to attend, and video of both the workout and interview will be made available to clubs. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 12, 2019

The event will consist of an interview and on-field work, and will be conducted on Saturday in Atlanta, Georgia. All teams are invited to attend, and videos of the event will be made available to each team. – READ MORE