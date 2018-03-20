Next Time Someone Says “Nobody Wants to Take Your Guns,” Show Them These 4 Pics

Every time the gun control debate heats up there are a multitude of Second Amendment supporters who make it clear in unmistakable terms that they have absolutely zero intention of willingly allowing themselves to be disarmed.

Without fail, that constant reminder from gun owners is met dismissively by some on the left who condescendingly declare, “Nobody wants to take your guns.”

But while those individuals proceed to talk about “common sense gun law reform” and seek to reassure gun owners that they have nothing to fear, their message is betrayed by other gun grabbers who, for one reason or another, feel compelled to reveal the true end goal of the anti-gun crowd.

That betrayal of the left’s duplicity was recently summed up in a tweet by former Secret Service agent and conservative pundit Dan Bongino, who shared a collage of recent article headlines calling for the repeal of the constitutionally protected right to keep and bear arms.– READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1