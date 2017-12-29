The next season of “Westworld” is so secret that cast members aren’t even getting full scripts

Fansided came across a tidbit of information from an old interview with cast member Ben Barnes, and recently brought it back to the surface.

Barnes, who plays Logan in the show, stated the following in an interview with Collider:

And now I’m involved in the second season of Westworld, which is even more secretive and I know even less about it, this time. I’m not even getting the full scripts, this time. All I know is that it’s absolutely wild! It’s funny because Westworld is very, very secretive and our showrunners really enjoy keeping the secrets. I think they should be extremely proud of the way that they shape the series, and they want to keep it close to their chests because they don’t want to keep it spoiled.

