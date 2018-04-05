True Pundit

Entertainment

Next Indiana Jones Could Be A Woman, Spielberg Says

Posted on by
Share:

“Indiana Jones” director Steven Spielberg hinted that the next person to play Harrison Ford’s character may not be named Indiana Jones at all.

On Tuesday, Spielberg revealed that he’s been thinking extensively about who he’ll cast to play the next Indiana Jones. Harrison Ford, 75, is likely set to retire soon, will require a replacement.

He told The Sun that he’s exploring somebody to play Indiana Jones in “a different form.” Pressed on whether that “different form” might be a woman, Spielberg didn’t shy away from answering.

“We’d have to change the name from Jones to Joan,” he said. “And there would be nothing wrong with that.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Next Indiana Jones Could Be A Woman, Spielberg Says
Next Indiana Jones Could Be A Woman, Spielberg Says

"Indiana Jones" director Steven Spielberg hinted that the next person to play Harrison Ford's character may not be named Indiana Jones at all. On Tuesday, Spielberg revealed that he's been thinking ex

The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: