Next Indiana Jones Could Be A Woman, Spielberg Says

“Indiana Jones” director Steven Spielberg hinted that the next person to play Harrison Ford’s character may not be named Indiana Jones at all.

On Tuesday, Spielberg revealed that he’s been thinking extensively about who he’ll cast to play the next Indiana Jones. Harrison Ford, 75, is likely set to retire soon, will require a replacement.

He told The Sun that he’s exploring somebody to play Indiana Jones in “a different form.” Pressed on whether that “different form” might be a woman, Spielberg didn’t shy away from answering.

“We’d have to change the name from Jones to Joan,” he said. “And there would be nothing wrong with that.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1