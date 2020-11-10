Newt Gingrich: The ‘Corrupt’ Believe The American People Are “Spineless… Cowards”

Former speaker of the House Newt Gingrich tells Fox News host Sean Hannity Thursday (Nov.5,2020) that the presidential election has been mired in corruption and must be investigated.

Former speaker of the House Newt Gingrich, a long time top political analyst and best selling author, told Fox News host Sean Hannity Thursday that the presidential election has been mired in corruption and must be investigated if America is to survive.

Gingrich is right and his warning should be headed. He referenced his decades long career since 1958, saying “I’m the angriest I have been in that entire six decades.”

He reiterated that a “group of corrupt people who have absolute contempt for the American people who believe we are so spineless, so cowardly, so unwilling to stand up for ourselves that they can steal the presidency.”

The corrupt bureaucrats that targeted President Donald Trump since the start of his presidency believe we – the American people – will do nothing but “wring our hands,” he said.

The “hope is that President Trump will lead the millions of Americans, who understand exactly what’s going on – the Philadelphia machine is corrupt, the Atlanta machine is corrupt, the machine in Detroit is corrupt – and they are trying to steal the presidency and we should not allow them to do that,” Gingrich went on to say.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --