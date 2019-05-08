Newt Gingrich Says NYT Owner And Nancy Pelosi Should Release Their Tax Returns

Former GOP House Speaker Newt Gingrich said the owner of the New York Times and current Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi should release their tax returns to the American public.

Gingrich was responding to a Wednesday New York Times article chronicling years of President Donald Trump’s personal finances and tax liabilities.

“Well, I mean, first of all, just assume that The New York Times is the mortal enemy of President Trump,” he said Wednesday on “Fox & Friends.”

“It would be fun, for example, to challenge the owner of The New York Times to release all of his tax returns and find out how many loopholes and shelters The New York Times and the family have taken over the last 30 or 40 or 50 years. It would be fascinating to have Nancy Pelosi release her family tax returns and find out how many different things they’ve done, because they’re pretty rich.”

Gingrich defended the Trump tax cuts and said the American people are growing weary of media attacks against the president.

“What you would find is, look, Donald Trump knew he was going to be audited. He was a very serious businessman. He had very good lawyers, very good accountants. But this is actually an argument for the Trump tax cuts,” he said.

“When you lower taxes, there is less reason to have shelters. And when you lower taxes, there’s less reason to create losses for tax purposes. So, in a very real way, the Trump tax cuts are vindicated by The New York Times story. But every American should ask themselves how sick do you get when The New York Times and The Washington Post go out of their way day after day after day, to find an excuse to attack the president?”

