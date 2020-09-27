Newt Gingrich: George Soros Actively Working to ‘Undermine the American System’

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich said Monday that billionaire left-wing disrupter George Soros is actively working to undermine the American political system.

Radio host Eric Metaxas asked Gingrich to explain the bizarre incident that occurred on Fox News last Wednesday, when Fox News cut Gingrich off after he brought up the role of Soros in funding the election of left-wing district attorneys in local races over the past several years.

(…)

“I know that it looked very strange on television,” Gingrich told Metaxas from Rome Monday. “I think part of it was because we were all remote so we weren’t on the couch, which is the normal pattern for Outnumbered.”

“Look, one of the members — Marie Harf — was actually John Kerry’s press person so her visceral reaction made perfect sense,” Gingrich added. “If you are a left-wing Democrat, you know that if the country learns how much George Soros is doing to undermine and destroy America that is a huge and indefensible position.”

“I think people need to realize that this is a billionaire who actively works every day to undermine the American system and who has spent millions of dollars electing district attorneys who are anti-police and pro-criminal,” he said. – READ MORE

