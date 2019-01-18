Newt Gingrich: FBI, media give Feinstein a pass for her spy scandal, but attack Trump with no justification

Let’s look at a case study in Justice Department and news media bias: the treatment of President Trump compared with the treatment of Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California.

The media was gleeful over news – first reported in The New York Times – that a group of anti-Trump bureaucrats took it upon themselves to investigate President Trump as a traitor. The action, which came when the president fired their friend James Comey as FBI director in May 2017, has only served to clarify the establishment and media hostility toward President Trump.

With no evidence – save some absurd and unsubstantiated opposition research paid for by the Clinton campaign and the Democrats – Obama-era FBI officials are reported to have decided to covertly investigate the newly elected president for what amounts to treason.

This inquisition was apparently in addition to the counterintelligence investigation over alleged (and undefined) collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russia to supposedly help elect Donald Trump as president.

Consider the FBI’s multilayered attack on Trump compared to its dramatically different treatment of Feinstein after the bureau concluded that her driver and San Francisco office staffer of 20 years had been spying for the Chinese government.

The spying involving Feinstein wasn’t reported by any news media organizations for five years –which meant the FBI didn’t feel the need to leak it. Even when this security breach was reported, it was only mentioned in passing by Politico Magazine in a story published last July 27 about extensive Chinese-espionage in Silicon Valley. – READ MORE