Newsweek Editor Under Fire For Controversial Tweets On Child Sexual Abuse

Posted on by
An editor of Newsweek Pakistan made highly controversial remarks on Tuesday about sexual abuse of children.

In a series of tweets, editor Fasih Ahmed cynically dismissed the importance of recent attention paid to child sexual abuse, saying it “will always exist.” But the statement that stirred up the most outrage was his comment that sometimes “it leads to great art,” something he later explained was “sarcasm.”

Newsweek’s offices were raided on Thursday by the office of the Manhattan district attorney.

The Outline first reported that a dozen agents raided the Financial District offices of Newsweek and its sister company International Business Times. Though it remained unclear why agents came to the office — and multiple reporters who were not in the company’s New York offices told Business Insider they were kept in the dark — a source familiar with the situation confirmed that some staff were told that law enforcement were taking pictures of the company’s servers.

Though a Newsweek representative did not respond to Business Insider's request for comment, multiple staffers said a Newsweek reporter was working on a story in lieu of a statement.

More than a dozen police showed up this morning at the office that serves as the shared headquarters for Newsweek magazine and IBT Media, which rebranded in 2017 as Newsweek Group, according to multiple sources who were present.

The reason for the visit was not clear, but one employee said police were taking photos of the company’s servers.

Employees said the police appeared to be from the NYPD, not the FBI.

NYPD did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The office is at 7 Hanover Square in New York’s financial district.

Police also visited the office in December, a former employee said.

READ MORE:

