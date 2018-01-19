Newsweek claims that Hillary Clinton could still become president

Harvard law professor Lawrence Lessig has claimed that if the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election finds evidence of a conspiracy, Hillary Clinton could still end up being president.

Lessig’s claims were credulously passed on by Newsweek in an actual news (not opinion) article titled, “HILLARY CLINTON COULD STILL BECOME PRESIDENT IF RUSSIA PROBE FINDS CONSPIRACY EVIDENCE.”

According to Lessig, the scenario would begin with a finding of conspiracy by special counsel Robert Mueller, followed by the simultaneous impeachment and removal from office of both President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. If all of this happened, House Speaker Paul Ryan would become president and then, according to Lessig, Ryan should do the “right thing” and nominate Hillary Clinton to be his vice president, then step aside and let her assume the presidency. – READ MORE

Newsweek is worried that President Donald Trump may kill himself or have irreversible erection problems because of his hair.

“TRUMP HEALTH EXAM: PRESIDENT STILL TAKING HAIR LOSS DRUG EVEN AFTER RESEARCH REVEALED IT CAUSES ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION AND DEPRESSION,” reads the title of the hysterical article.

Newsweek’s concern comes after it was revealed that the president still takes the hair-loss drug finasteride, which was first revealed by his then-physician Dr. Harold Bornstein last February.

Newsweek then cited two studies that suggest doom for men who take the widely prescribed hair loss drug. The first study said that “finasteride was linked to persistent erectile dysfunction” and that it could cause irreversible “debilitating sexual dysfunction.” – READ MORE

Newsweek’s offices were raided on Thursday by the office of the Manhattan district attorney.

The Outline first reported that a dozen agents raided the Financial District offices of Newsweek and its sister company International Business Times. Though it remained unclear why agents came to the office — and multiple reporters who were not in the company’s New York offices told Business Insider they were kept in the dark — a source familiar with the situation confirmed that some staff were told that law enforcement were taking pictures of the company’s servers.

Though a Newsweek representative did not respond to Business Insider’s request for comment, multiple staffers said a Newsweek reporter was working on a story in lieu of a statement. – READ MORE

More than a dozen police showed up this morning at the office that serves as the shared headquarters for Newsweek magazine and IBT Media, which rebranded in 2017 as Newsweek Group, according to multiple sources who were present.

The reason for the visit was not clear, but one employee said police were taking photos of the company’s servers.

Employees said the police appeared to be from the NYPD, not the FBI.

NYPD did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The office is at 7 Hanover Square in New York’s financial district.

Police also visited the office in December, a former employee said.

Looking into reports that the Manhattan District Attorney's Office @ManhattanDA raided Newsweek/IBT Offices today….sources say police have been there for hours. The DA has declined to comment. — Avi Asher-Schapiro (@AASchapiro) January 18, 2018

Sources say that the DA's investigation has been going on for 17 months & is related to the "procurement of servers." DA's warrant allowed police to photograph the news org's server room. https://t.co/jbJKmWcjDO — Avi Asher-Schapiro (@AASchapiro) January 18, 2018

READ MORE: