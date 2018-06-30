Newspaper hack resigns over false claim Annapolis shooter wore MAGA hat

A reporter at The Republican newspaper in Massachusetts resigned Friday after falsely claiming on Twitter that the man accused of gunning down five journalists Thursday at a Maryland newspaper wore a “Make America Great Again” hat as he carried out his attack.

Conor Berry apologized for the mistake in a pinned tweet, calling it “stupid” and “regrettable.” His Twitter bio now states, “Former newspaper reporter.”

Folks, My 21-year career as a "journalist," a fancy term that makes my skin crawl, frankly, came to a screeching halt yesterday with one stupid, regrettable tweet. Can't take it back; wish I could. My sincere apologies to all good, hardworking reporters and to POTUS supporters. — CONOR BERRY (@CBerry413) June 29, 2018

According to his staff page on The Republican’s website MassLive.com, Mr. Berry has worked for years as a reporter in Massachusetts, New York and Vermont, “covering everything from politics and marine science issues to crime and courts.”

MassLive.com reported Friday that Mr. Berry resigned from his post after taking “full responsibility” for his mistake.- READ MORE

