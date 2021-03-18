Newsom Says Virtual Learning Has Been Brutal. His Kids Have Been in School Since November.

California governor Gavin Newsom (D.) said on Tuesday that he can relate with parents suffering through the “brutal” difficulties of having kids in virtual school, neglecting to mention that his kids returned to their private school for in-person learning months ago.

During a Tuesday CNN appearance, Newsom said he too was “living through Zoom school” as a father of four and called himself a “strong advocate” of in-person instruction. Newsom’s children, however, returned to the classroom nearly five months ago.

The governor in late October revealed that his kids’ Sacramento private school was “phasing out” of virtual learning in favor of a hybrid approach. Students returned to the classroom full-time in November.

Newsom’s “Zoom school” experience stands in stark contrast to that of most California families. Nearly all Sacramento-area public schools were closed when the Democrat’s children resumed in-person learning. And while a majority of California public schools are now set to open their doors by early April, many districts are limiting in-person instruction to just one or two days a week in order to receive state funding under Newsom’s reopening plan. California ranks last in the nation on school reopening, according to Burbio’s K-12 school opening tracker.

California parents say Newsom’s comments reflect a “real lack of understanding” of what his constituents are dealing with. – READ MORE

