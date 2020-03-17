Newsom executive order allows California to commandeer hotels, motels to house coronavirus patients

Gov. Gavin Newsom, the California Democrat, released an executive order on Thursday that includes the authority for Sacramento to take over hotels and motels for medical use for coronavirus patients, in a move he said will help the state of 40 million prepare for any widespread outbreak.

Some patients in the state have already been moved to hotels. The Desert Sun reported that a 120-room hotel in San Carlos, which is near San Francisco, has been already tapped to house passengers from the Grand Princess cruise ship.

The first-term governor told reporters that besides hotels and motels, state officials are also scouting for potential lodging in “mothballed” facilities and state parks.

The executive order, according to the report, has been designed to allow the state’s Health and Human Services Agency and the Office of Emergency Services to commandeer private property for coronavirus treatment. It also offers economic relief for residents.

BREAKING: CA has waived the 1 week waiting period for those unemployed or disabled as a result of COVID-19. If a medical professional says you’re unable to work, if your hours have been reduced, or your employer has shut down — you can file a claim.

—> https://t.co/EHzOdKgoV3 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 12, 2020

“This is where we need to go next, and to make sure we fully implement those procedures and protocols to slow down the spread to get through a peak and to get through the next few months, so we don’t overwhelm our healthcare delivery system,” Newsom said, according to the Los Angeles Times. – READ MORE

