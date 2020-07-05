Newsom Bans Singing In Houses Of Worship After Downplaying Spread Of Coronavirus At Protests

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) has issued new restrictions limiting the reopening of the economy in nearly 20 counties across the Golden State. One of the more controversial measures introduced Thursday will ban singing and chanting at houses of worships, which are already restricted to allowing 25% of guests or just 100 worshippers (whichever is lower). The Sacramento Bee reported that in late May, Newsom simply encouraged houses of worship to “strongly consider discontinuing singing, group recitation, and other practices and performances.”

The outlet also reported that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that singing and shouting “can spread the coronavirus just as easily as coughing or sneezing.”

“California’s health department agrees, and as Gov. Gavin Newsom begins tightening protocols during a resurgence of the pandemic, it now says singing and chanting are outright banned,” the outlet reported. “‘Activities such as singing and chanting negate the risk reduction achieved through six feet of physical distancing,’ the state said in its new guidelines.”

Nowhere in the Bee’s report is any mention of the massive protests taking place in California and elsewhere around the country. – READ MORE

