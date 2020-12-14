Newsom Bans Indoor Services, Multi-Household Gatherings Through Christmas in Most of California

Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) dictated from on high that if Intensive Care Unit (ICU) capacity in any of California’s five regions falls below 15 percent, he would shut down indoor church services, travel, playgrounds, movie theaters, wineries, and more, for at least three weeks. As of Wednesday, his restrictive orders apply to three-fifths of California. Each of these regions cannot exit lockdown until days after Christmas.

The stay-at-home order essentially cancels Christmas, or at least, it cancels Christmas gatherings involving people from more than one household.

“All gatherings with members of other households are prohibited in the Region except as expressly permitted herein,” the order states. “Nothing in this Order prevents any number of persons from the same household from leaving their residence, lodging, or temporary accommodation, as long as they do not engage in any interaction with (or otherwise gather with) any number of persons from any other household, except as specifically permitted herein.”

What exceptions does the order make? Individuals can leave their homes to maintain “critical infrastructure,” to worship or engage in political expression outdoors, to go to school, or to go to work in “essential” professions. The order does not allow for any in-person indoor Christmas services or any in-person Christmas gatherings for people from more than one household.

The strict lockdown went into effect just before midnight on Sunday for two regions: Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley. These regions cannot lift the lockdown until December 28. The Greater Sacramento region will enter lockdown just before midnight on Thursday, and the restrictions will continue until at least December 31. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --