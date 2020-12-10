Newsmax Just Scored Their First-Ever Ratings Win Over Fox News

Newsmax TV has scored a historic, first-ever ratings victory over Fox News Channel, according to a CNN Business report.

The notable win came this week in the key 25- to 54-year-old demographic prized by advertisers, when the “Greg Kelly Reports” show topped Fox’s “The Story with Martha MacCallum.”

Kelly’s show averaged 229,000 viewers compared to MacCallum’s which averaged 203,000.

“Before the election, Newsmax was not regarded as a formidable competitor to Fox; it was mostly dismissed as one of a handful of wannabe challengers,” the CNN writeup states.

“But President Trump’s loss on November 3 changed the cable TV calculus.”

REPORT: Newsmax TV beats Fox News for the time ever in ratings matchup https://t.co/1TcHNr2diK pic.twitter.com/C3mRA4L8eC — Newsmax (@newsmax) December 9, 2020

In one regard, CNN is incorrect in their reporting. It wasn't Trump's loss that has led to viewers seeking alternatives to Fox News.

