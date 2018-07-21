News Foundation Fact Checks, Confirms Ex-CIA Dir. Brennan Voted Communist

Republican Sen. Rand Paul claimed Wednesday that former CIA director John Brennan once voted for the Communist Party ticket.

Verdict: True

Brennan voted for a communist presidential candidate as a college student, something he has described as an act of rebellion.

Fact Check:

Rand Paul criticized Brennan’s tweet during an appearance on Fox News.

“You know, John Brennan started out his adulthood by voting for the Communist Party presidential candidate,” he said. “He’s now ending his career by showing himself to be the most biased, bigoted, over-the-top, hyperbolic, sort of unhinged director of the CIA we’ve ever had, and really it’s an insult to everything about our government to have a former head of the CIA calling the president ‘treasonous’ just because he doesn’t like him.”

Paul’s not the first Republican to accuse Brennan of voting for the Communist Party. Florida Rep. Ron DeSantis, political commentator Sebastian Gorka and others have made similar statements.

The claim comes from remarks Brennan made in 2016 at a panel discussion hosted by the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation. Brennan was asked whether a history of political activism could hurt somebody’s chances of obtaining a security clearance.

Brennan had to take a polygraph test to gain admission to the CIA, and during the test, he was asked whether he had ever worked with or for a group dedicated to overthrowing the U.S. government. “This was back in 1980, and I thought back to a previous election where I voted, and I voted for the Communist Party candidate,” he told the audience.. – READ MORE

Former CIA Director-turned-Twitter-troll, John Brennan went way off the rails Monday, calling Trump’s presser with Putin an impeachable offense.

Brennan claimed Trump’s presser with Putin exceeded the threshold of “high crimes and misdemeanors” then said it was “nothing short of treasonous.”

Donald Trump’s press conference performance in Helsinki rises to & exceeds the threshold of “high crimes & misdemeanors.” It was nothing short of treasonous. Not only were Trump’s comments imbecilic, he is wholly in the pocket of Putin. Republican Patriots: Where are you??? — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) July 16, 2018

Fox News legal analyst, attorney Gregg Jarrett CRUSHED John Brennan shortly after he attacked President Trump’s presser as “nothing short of treasonous.”

Whenever John Brennan opens his mouth or tweets he removes all doubt about his ignorance. He clearly knows nothing about treason. The U.S. is not at war with Russia. He should read professor Carlton Larson's excellent analysis of treason in @washingtonpost on 2-17-17, — Gregg Jarrett (@GreggJarrett) July 16, 2018

Jarrett tweeted: Whenever John Brennan opens his mouth or tweets he removes all doubt about his ignorance. He clearly knows nothing about treason. The U.S. is not at war with Russia. He should read professor Carlton Larson’s excellent analysis of treason in @washingtonpost on 2-17-17,- READ MORE

Former CIA director John Brennan has over 24,000 retweets and over 70,000 likes on this Abraham Lincoln quote he tied to the House hearing for disgraced FBI agent Peter Strzok this week:

Watching the spectacle of the House “hearing” with Peter Strzok today, I was reminded of the words of Abraham Lincoln: “America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves.” — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) July 13, 2018

Lincoln never said that. https://t.co/QVheaWOvbM — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 14, 2018

But Lincoln did say something similar in what’s known as the Lyceum Address from 1838:

I answer, if it ever reach us, it must spring up amongst us. It cannot come from abroad. If destruction be our lot, we must ourselves be its author and finisher. As a nation of freemen, we must live through all time, or die by suicide. – READ

