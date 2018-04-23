Newly revealed government statistics hidden from public dismantle liberal gun control narrative

Newly discovered statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which were allegedly “never publicly released,” dismantle the liberal gun control narrative that firearms are not regularly used in self-defense.

As Reason noted, the CDC is legally unable to study gun control. However, in the 1990s, the federal agency sought to learn how many Americans use firearms in defense situations on an annual basis. They apparently just never told anyone about it. Still, what they found confirmed what Florida State University criminologist Gary Kleck learned on the issue in the 1990s.

Kleck has maintained through the years that firearms are used nearly one million times each year in self-defense. He and research partner Marc Gertz have routinely suggested that number is closer to 2 million, though it has proved difficult to confirm their suspicions.

However, Kleck recently unearthed the “lost” CDC study, which confirmed his suspicions. Indeed, the CDC study, which the federal agency conducted from 1996 to 1998, found there are 2.46 million defensive gun uses in the U.S. each year. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1