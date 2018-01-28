True Pundit

Politics Security

In Cryptic Comments, Marco Rubio Talks of “Threats” Linked to Reported Sex Scandal in His Office

Posted on by
Share:

With words like ‘improper conduct” and “proper relations between a supervisor and their subordinates” being tossed around it sure sounds like Sen. Marco Rubio is dealing with a very serious sexual misconduct scandal in his office.

And he isn’t saying very much about it.

Yet.

Other than he has fired his chief of staff. And in the U.S. Senate, that is no small matter.

This story is breaking and developing.

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: