In Cryptic Comments, Marco Rubio Talks of “Threats” Linked to Reported Sex Scandal in His Office

With words like ‘improper conduct” and “proper relations between a supervisor and their subordinates” being tossed around it sure sounds like Sen. Marco Rubio is dealing with a very serious sexual misconduct scandal in his office.

And he isn’t saying very much about it.

Yet.

Other than he has fired his chief of staff. And in the U.S. Senate, that is no small matter.

This story is breaking and developing.

Marc Rubio fires his chief of staff for “improper conduct “ with a subordinate pic.twitter.com/0EdpXK0egW — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) January 28, 2018

Rubio cans chief of staff over “improper conduct.” Was alerted to his Fri. Says he

“had sufficient evidence to conclude that while employed by this office, my Chief of Staff had violated office policies regarding proper relations between a supervisor and their subordinates.” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 28, 2018

Rubio on firing his CoS: We have taken steps to ensure that those impacted by this conduct have access to any services they may require now or in the future. Pursuant to the wishes of those victimized by this conduct, we will not be disclosing any further details — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 28, 2018

Rubio on CoS: This evening, I traveled from Florida to Washington D.C. and terminated his employment effective immediately. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 28, 2018

Jessica Fernandez, Rubio’s longtime scheduler and current deputy chief of staff, will replaced Clint Reed as interim chief of staff. Reed could not be reached and Rubio’s office, noting the need for confidentiality, said it would provide no further information about the case. — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) January 28, 2018

