New Zealand’s largest gun show canceled days after mass shooting

New Zealand’s largest gun show has been canceled just days after mass shootings at two mosques resulted in at least 50 deaths.

Organizers for the gun show said they have canceled the event out of respect for victims of the shootings in Christchurch, according to The Associated Press.

The Kumeu Militaria Show, scheduled to take place Saturday, is an event to show support for military service men and women, according to a statement announcing the event’s cancellation.

Organizers also cited “elevated security risks” for the cancellation.

The annual show attracts thousands of attendees to view historical reenactments and promote the country's military history.