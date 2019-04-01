New Zealand Semiautomatic Ban Covers Pump Shotguns Too

The legislation containing New Zealand’s ban on semiautomatic rifles has now been introduced and it also bans various pump shotgun models.

In other words, the semiautomatic rifle ban also prohibits certain firearms that are not semiautomatic.

On March 20, 2019, Breitbart News reported Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s announcement that the New Zealand government would ban military-style semiautomatic rifles (MSSAs), “high capacity” magazines, and numerous gun parts. She made clear that legislation containing precise details of the ban was being put together and now that legislation has been introduced.

Titled the Arms (Prohibited Firearms, Magazines, and Parts) Amendment Bill, the legislation goes beyond a ban on MSSAs, instead banning semiautomatic rifles in general “with some exceptions.” The legislation also bans magazines that can hold “more than 10 cartridges and can be used with a semi-automatic or fully automatic firearm.” The bill also bans gun parts “that can be applied to enable, or take significant steps towards enabling, a firearm to be fired with, or near, a semi-automatic action.” – READ MORE