New Yorkers Will Have To Show COVID-19 ‘Passport’ To Enter Stadiums, Theaters, Businesses

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday announced a new program that will require New Yorkers to show a COVID-19 “passport” to enter sports arenas, theaters, and other businesses.

The plan establishes an “Excelsior Pass” which will use secure technology to prove that a state resident has been vaccinated against COVID-19 or has had a recent negative test. Sites included in the rollout plan include Madison Square Garden and the Barclays Center, both sports and entertainment venues.

“Similar to a mobile airline boarding pass, individuals will be able to either print out their pass or store it on their smartphones using the Excelsior Pass’s ‘Wallet App,’” according to a press release on the governor’s webpage. “Each pass will have a secure QR code, which venues will scan using a companion app to confirm someone’s COVID health status.”

The program is already underway as the pass was tested at Tuesday night’s New York Rangers hockey game at Madison Square Garden (MSG), the New York Post reported. – READ MORE

