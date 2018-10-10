New Yorker Reporter Suggests She Ran With Ramirez Accusation to Show ‘If True … There Was a Pattern’

New Yorker reporter Jane Mayer suggested in a new interview that she and Ronan Farrow reported on Deborah Ramirez’s uncorroborated accusation of misconduct by Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh out of eagerness to show a “pattern” of such behavior.

The veteran journalist told Elle her recollections of the Clarence Thomas hearings, the treatment of Anita Hill by the Senate, and the public informed her judgment regarding Kavanaugh.

“So having watched this before, I knew that key issues would be whether the judge had a pattern of similar behavior, since that helps establish who is telling the truth when there is a standoff, and whether there were credible corroborators on either side,” she said. “Knowing this is why Ronan Farrow and I were so alert to the significance of other accusers, such as Deborah Ramirez. Her allegation showed that, if true, yes, there was a pattern of misconduct, and likely another side of the judge.”

New Yorker's Jane Mayer says, yes, she and Ronan Farrow jumped on Deborah Ramirez story in effort to show a pattern in Brett Kavanaugh sexual misconduct allegations. This: https://t.co/zolB5ukIEz And then this: https://t.co/mxfUzwhjaw pic.twitter.com/P0XAAdhiH5 — Byron York (@ByronYork) October 8, 2018

Following the public accusation by Christine Blasey Ford last month that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a house party in 1982, Mayer and Farrow reported on Ramirez’s claim that Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a Yale dorm party when he was a freshman. – READ MORE

Speaking at a swearing-in ceremony for Associate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in the East Room of the White House Monday evening, President Trump apologized to Kavanaugh and his family “on behalf of our nation” for what he called a desperate Democrat-led campaign of “lies and deception” intent on derailing his confirmation.

“On behalf of our nation, I want to apologize to Brett and the entire Kavanaugh family for the terrible pain and suffering you have been forced to endure,” Trump began. “Those who step forward to serve our country deserve a fair and dignified evaluation, not a campaign of political and personal destruction based on lies and deception. What happened to the Kavanaugh family violates every notion of fairness, decency, and due process. In our country, a man or a woman must always be presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.”

Trump added that “under historic scrutiny,” Kavanaugh had been “proven innocent.” A series of uncorroborated and disputed sexual misconduct allegations had threatened to upend Kavanaugh’s confirmation, and some top Democrats have floated further investigations and even possibly impeaching Kavanaugh.

To sustained, raucous applause, Trump entered the event Monday night flanked by Kavanaugh and former Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy, who hired Kavanaugh as a law clerk from 1993 to 1994. All sitting Supreme Court justices were in attendance, as well as Kavanaugh’s parents, wife, and two daughters – READ MORE