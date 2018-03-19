New Yorker Magazine Under Fire for Body-Shaming Trump

People are slamming New Yorker magazine over its latest magazine cover, which depicts President Trump addressing reporters while completely nude in an attempt to mock his appearance.

The magazine gave a sneak preview Friday of its latest edition and got a flood of responses criticizing the magazine for “body-shaming” the president.

An early look at next week's cover, “Exposed,” by Barry Blitt: https://t.co/pfURSeisEU pic.twitter.com/X9ZaxIbEiX — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) March 16, 2018

“This cover is an outrage. Donald Trump is the President of the United States. As a lifelong Democrat, I strongly oppose his views but he is still the President of the United States and is due an apology,” one user tweeted. “He is someone’s father husband and friend. He deserves better.”

Another user called the magazine “a junk publication” for treating the president and lifelong New Yorker disrespectfully.

“Imagine the s–t storm had Madame @HillaryClinton won and a magazine had decided to run a cover of her along these lines,” another user wrote. – READ MORE

