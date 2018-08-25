New York woman, 20, who lied about rapes, appears to roll her eyes in court as she’s jailed for a year

A woman who lied about being raped by two men during a college party appeared to roll her eyes in court as one of the victims talked about how the allegations affected his life.

Nikki Yovino, 20, of South Setauket, New York, was sentenced Thursday in Bridgeport Superior Court to three years in prison, with the sentence suspended after she serves one year. Yovino pleaded guilty in June to misdemeanor charges of falsely reporting an incident and interfering with police.

Yovino was attending Sacred Heart University, in Fairfield, Conn., when she reported being raped by two school football players in the bathroom at an off-campus party in Bridgeport in October 2016.

The two men both admitted to having sex with her, but said they encounter was consensual.

Yovino subsequently admitted making up the claims so she wouldn’t lose a potential boyfriend.

During the sentencing hearing, Yovino appeared to roll her eyes and smirk at one of her victims, according to the Connecticut Post and the Law & Crime website. But her lawyer, Ryan O’Neill, denied she did, and noted the judge did not comment on or reprimand her for the alleged behavior in court. – READ MORE

U.S. officials have arrested an illegal alien for multiple counts of rape after he tried to gain entry to the United States with a child he claimed was his daughter, a DHS official said in a Tuesday statement.

A DHS official noted that the illegal alien, Ramon Pedro, arrived with a young girl he claimed was his daughter at the Ysleta Port of Entry in Texas in mid-April.

After Pedro and his claimed daughter was hospitalized for tuberculosis testing in July, U.S. authorities discovered she was not only not related to him in any way but was being systematically sexually abused by him.

“In fact, the victim’s mother told her daughter to accompany Pedro to the United States and he would secure her employment,” a DHS official said, adding that “on July 27, 2018, the Huron Police Department arrested him for multiple felony offenses for rape, oral copulation, forcible sexual penetration and endangering/causing injury to a child. He is currently detained in Fresno County Jail on a $310,000 bond.” – READ MORE