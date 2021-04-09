New York to Give $15K Each to Illegal Immigrants

As the border crisis grows, President Grandpa’s advisors keep trying to explain away his open invitation to illegal immigrants:

Flashback: In the first Democratic primary debate, Biden says when he’s president, illegal immigrants should “immediately surge to the border” pic.twitter.com/Fq1vCNEN75 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 17, 2021

But why do so many people want to come here in the first place? That’s the paradox the Dems can never quite get around: They want us to feel guilty for living in a country that’s so evil, we can’t even deal with all the people trying to get in.

Well, here’s one possible explanation for why we’re so popular. Annie Correal and Luis Ferré-Sadurní, NYT:

When the coronavirus arrived in New York City a year ago, it hit enclaves of undocumented immigrants with a fury, killing thousands and wiping out the service and construction jobs that kept many families afloat… But after a sweeping move by lawmakers this week, New York will now offer one-time payments of up to $15,600 to undocumented immigrants who lost work during the pandemic. The effort — a $2.1 billion fund in the state budget — is by far the biggest of its kind in the country and a sign of the state’s shift toward policies championed by progressive Democrats… Republicans instantly criticized the measure as out of touch at a time when many other New Yorkers were still struggling, while some Democrats from swing districts upstate and on Long Island said privately that a publicly funded rescue program for people who are not in the country legally could be wielded as a cudgel against them in future elections.

Yes, making New Yorkers foot the bill for people to come into the country illegally might just be a “cudgel.” Those poor Democrats!- READ MORE

