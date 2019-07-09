New York Times Wants Ban on ‘Sexist’ Air Conditioning

(…)

Besides, air conditioning is sexist:

There is an oft-cited study published in Nature.com that notes how building temperatures, once set to the comfort preferences of 1960s-era men in suits, disregard the “thermal comfort” of female staffers.

Come summer, Twitter invariably lights up with charges that air-conditioning is sexist, an engine of the patriarchy, in threads that in turn fire up conservative commentators eager to prove the daftness of the opposition.

Building temperatures are largely controlled by building managers, to industry standards that aim for the thermal comfort of 80 percent of a building's occupants — which means, of course, that 20 percent will be uncomfortable, if not miserable.